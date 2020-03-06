TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02

(b) On February 28, 2020, we provided oral notice, and on February 29, 2020, we provided written notice to Mr. Christopher Hughes that effective as of February 29, 2020, he had been terminated from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (principal executive officer) and Treasurer of the Company and as President of TSR Consulting Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



About TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc. is engaged in providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel. It provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology (IT) capabilities. The Company offers staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, Internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications (including local and wide area networks), and help desk support. It provides services on day-to-day operations, special projects and on short-term or long-term basis. It also offers various services to other companies in various sectors, such as insurance, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, publishing and new media, financial services and project utilities. It provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England and the Mid-Atlantic region.