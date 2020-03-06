Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On March 6, 2020, Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Current Report”) as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein solely for purposes of this Item 2.02 disclosure.
Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless expressly set forth as being incorporated by reference into such filing.

About Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc., formerly Newcastle Investment Corp., is a leisure company. The Company previously operated as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The Company’s portfolio consists of Drive Shack, which is engaged in developing nationwide network of golf entertainment venues; American Golf Corporation, which is a golf course company, and real estate-related assets. American Golf Corporation operates approximately 90 private, resort and public golf courses throughout the United States. It has a range of public and private golf courses in California, New York, and Georgia. It operates multiple facilities that provide golf, tennis, swimming and spa facilities, among others. Its online Pro Shop offers a range of golf gifts, such as personalized golf balls, golf luggage and accessories. Its public golf courses equipped with practice areas, golf shops, driving ranges, and food and beverage options.

