GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On March 6, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 financial results. The press release contains measures that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Item 10 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are also included in the press release. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished to Item 2.02 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, unless the Partnership specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure
The information set forth under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated in Item 7.01 by reference.
The information furnished to Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, unless the Partnership specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP Exhibit
About GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP)
Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including domestic and Canadian crude oil, gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, natural gas and propane. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Its Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In the GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. Its Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.
