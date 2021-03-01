Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Trxade Group, Inc.’s (the “ Company ”, “ we ” and “ our ”) management plans to hold virtual roadshows and meetings with current and prospective investors, funding sources, and others, from time to time. A copy of the presentation which the Company will use in connection with such roadshows and meetings is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is also available on the Company’s website at https://www.trxadegroup.com/investors/presentations-nasdaq-meds/ , which website includes information the Company does not desire to incorporate by reference into this report.

The information responsive to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 , attached hereto, shall not be deemed “ filed ” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The furnishing of this Report is not intended to constitute a determination by the Company that the information is material or that the dissemination of the information is required by Regulation FD.

The Presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “ forward-looking statements ” within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “ Act ”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “ may, ” “ should, ” “ expect, ” “ anticipate, ” “ believe, ” “ estimate, ” “ intend, ” “ plan ” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties should be carefully considered. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. The forward-looking statements contained in Exhibit 99.1 are made as of the date of the Presentation attached to such Exhibit 99.1 . We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1* Trxade Group, Inc. — February 2021 PowerPoint Presentation

* Furnished herewith.



About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.