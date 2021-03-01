INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 21, 2021, SunHydrogen, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an employment agreement with Timothy Young, the Company’s president, chief executive officer, interim chief financial officer, and chairman.

Under the employment agreement, Mr. Young will continue to serve in such positions and will receive an annual base salary of $354,000, effective as of January 1, 2021, which base salary will be reviewed annually by the Board. Mr. Young received a $150,000 signing bonus under the employment agreement and his bonus opportunities will include up to an additional 100% of base salary upon meeting certain objectives to be set by the Board for each calendar year, payable at the end of each calendar quarter as the objectives are satisfied. In addition, upon the Company being up-listed to the Nasdaq Capital Market or New York Stock Exchange, Mr. Young will receive a $250,000 bonus. Mr. Young will also receive a grant of one hundred million shares of restricted stock units, subject to a vesting schedule to be determined by the Board. Provisions in the agreement regarding termination of employment provide that if Mr. Young is terminated without “cause” or he resigns voluntarily for “good reason,” as each term is defined in the agreement, he will be eligible to receive a lump sum of one year of his base salary and of his bonus and that 100% of all outstanding unvested equity awards will vest immediately, with all outstanding unexercised stock options remaining exercisable for one year form the date of termination. The agreement also includes customary insurance and indemnification provisions.

The foregoing description of the employment agreement is qualified by reference to the full text of the agreement which is filed as an exhibit to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1 Employment Agreement



SUNHYDROGEN, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea136713ex10-1_sunhydrogen.htm EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 EXHIBIT A EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT FOR TIMOTHY YOUNG THIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this“Agreement’ ) is dated as of January 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About INC. (NASDAQ:INCR)

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.