Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Trxade Group, Inc.’s (the “ Company ”, “ we ” and “ our ”) management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational investor conference taking place virtually on December 1, 2020.

Specifically, Mr. Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation (which will be accompanied by the presentation incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.2 hereto) as follows:

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern time (12:40 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mkLm5d7kQPiVt3p7Eipy_A

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above for 90 days following the date of the presentation.

On November 18, 2020, the Company issued a press release providing information regarding the virtual presentation described above, a copy of which is included herewith as Exhibit 99.1 .

The information responsive to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K and Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 , attached and incorporated by reference hereto, respectively, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The furnishing of this Report is not intended to constitute a determination by the Company that the information is material or that the dissemination of the information is required by Regulation FD.

The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the presentation incorporated by reference herein as Exhibit 99.2 contain certain statements that may be deemed to be “ forward-looking statements ” within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “ Act ”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “ may ,” “ should ,” “ expect ,” “ anticipate ,” “ believe ,” “ estimate ,” “ intend ,” “ plan ” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties should be carefully considered. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. The forward-looking statements contained in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are made as of the date of the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the presentation incorporated by reference herein as Exhibit 99.1 , respectively. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

The link to the webcast website above is provided for informational purposes only and we make no representations regarding such website, the information thereon, or any links accessible therefrom, and do not desire to incorporate any of the information on, or accessible through, such website into this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1* Press Release dated November 18, 2020 99.2 November 2020 PowerPoint Presentation (Filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020, and incorporated herein by reference) (File No. 001-39199).

* Furnished herewith.



TRXADE GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 TRxADE Group to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational TAMPA,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.