MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01.

(d) Exhibits.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, issued by Marathon Patent Group, Inc. on November 18, 2020 (furnished to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K).* 99.2 Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Presentation Issued on November 18, 2020 (furnished to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K).*

*The information contained in this Press Release and Presentation is furnished but not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Marathon Unveils New Investor Presentation with Updated Financial and Operational Metrics Investor Presentation Accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations Website Las Vegas,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.