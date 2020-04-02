Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 2, 2020, Trxade Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”) filed a press release announcing the record date for, and the planned date of, the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. A copy of the press release is included herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and the information in the press release is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01 .

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release Dated April 2, 2020



TRXADE GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 TRxADE GROUP,…

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.