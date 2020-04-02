First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 2, 2020, First United Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Important Additional Information

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers will be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company intends to file a definitive proxy statement and a proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Exhibit 99.2 to this report (“Exhibit 99.2”) contains information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by securities holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers in the Company’s securities. If the holdings of the Company’s securities change from the amounts provided in Exhibit 99.2, such changes will be set forth in SEC filings on Forms 3, 4, and 5, which can be found through the Company’s website at http://investors.mybank.com/ or through the SEC\’s website at www.sec.gov . Information can also be found in the Company’s other SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Updated information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2020 annual meeting. Shareholders will be able to obtain the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC\’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies will also be available at no charge at the Company’s website at http://investors.mybank.com/ .

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits filed or furnished with this report are listed in the following Exhibit Index:

99.1 Press release dated April 2, 2020 (filed herewith) 99.2 Security holdings of directors and executive officers (incorporated by reference to the Exhibit 99.2 to the Corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 26, 2020, Accession No. 0001104659-20-038576).



FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2014175d5_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 The Daily Record Names Carissa Rodeheaver of First United to “Maryland’s Top 100 Women” OAKLAND,…

About First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.