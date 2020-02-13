SEC Filings GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 13, 2020, Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (“Griffin” or the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its results of operations for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and 2019 fiscal year.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K is Griffin’s February 13, 2020 press release.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Griffin), formerly Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc., is engaged in real estate business. The Company is principally involved in developing, managing and leasing industrial and commercial properties. It owns over 30 buildings consisting of approximately 3.0 million square feet. Approximately 86% of this square footage is industrial/warehouse space, with the balance principally being office/flex space. It leases approximately 89% of its industrial/warehouse space and approximately 85% of its office/flex space. Its commercial and industrial development is focused on NE Tradeport, an industrial park near Bradley International Airport, and Interstate 91, which is located in Windsor and East Granby, Connecticut. Its other commercial development in Connecticut is the combination of its buildings in Griffin Center in Windsor and Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Griffin Center South in Bloomfield. Its residential developments include Simsbury, Suffield and others.