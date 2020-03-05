Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 5, 2020, Trovagene, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the nomination of three new board members, James Armitage, MD, Lâle White and Gary Pace, PhD, proposed for election at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for April 16, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 trovpr030520.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Trovagene Announces Three New Nominees for Election to Board of DirectorsNominees bring extensive expertise in the fields of oncology drug development and commercialization,…To view the full exhibit click

About Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc. (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics. It has ongoing clinical collaborations to demonstrate the ability to determine and monitor mutational status and response to therapy in lung, colon, pancreatic and skin cancer. It uses its molecular diagnostic technology for the detection of cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) originating from diseased cell death that can be isolated and detected from urine, blood and tissue samples to develop disease management.