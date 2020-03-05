HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HOVVB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition .

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_175475.htm EXHIBIT 99.1

About HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HOVVB)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of six segments: Northeast: New Jersey and Pennsylvania; Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, District of Columbia, and West Virginia; Midwest: Illinois and Ohio; Southeast: Florida, Georgia and South Carolina; Southwest: Arizona and Texas, and West: California. Its financial services operations provide mortgage loans and title services to the customers of its homebuilding operations. The Company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers and empty nesters.