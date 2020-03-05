CYBERFORT SOFTWARE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CYBF) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant
Item 4.01 of its Current Report on Form 8-K originally filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2020, in connection with the Company’s change of independent registered public accounting firm. The Company has corrected the year end dates from December 31, to March 31. Wording has also been added relating to the Company’s regulatory 10-Q filing.
About CYBERFORT SOFTWARE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CYBF)
Cyberfort Software, Inc., formerly Patriot Berry Farms, Inc., is a cyber security technology company. The Company specializes in the acquisition and development of cyber security, content filtering and advertising blocking technology. It deals with various cyber threats through protection technologies for mobile, personal and business technology devices, stretching across a number of the available platforms. It is in the process of acquiring Vivio, a provider of artificial intelligence content filtering and software protection. Vivio is an iPhone operating system (iOS) 10 advertising blocking application, which serves over 10,000 users across iPhone, iPad and Mac. It prevents malicious digital activities, such as spam, malware, ransomware, breach of data and data theft. It connects network security, encryption and mobile security to protect businesses from malware and viruses. It controls the personal data exchanged between connected platforms, such as smartphones or wearables.