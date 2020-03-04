SEC Filings TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 4, 2020, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, unless it is specifically incorporated by reference therein.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Additionally, on March 4, 2020, the Company made available on its website, www.tpvg.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the fiscal year and fourth quarter 2019 earnings release. The information furnished in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits