RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 — Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

RigNet, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 rnet-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 rnet-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results HOUSTON – March 4,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc. (RigNet) is a provider of digital technology solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company provides managed remote communications, managed services and collaborative applications, focusing on offshore and onshore drilling rigs, energy production facilities, and energy maritime. The Company operates through three segments: Eastern Hemisphere, Western Hemisphere and RigNet Systems Integration and Automation. The Company’s Eastern Hemisphere segment provides remote communications services for customers and rig sites located on the eastern side of the Atlantic Ocean. The Company’s Western Hemisphere segment provides remote communications services for onshore and offshore customers and rig sites located on the western side of the Atlantic Ocean. The Company’s RigNet Systems Integration and Automation segment designs, assembles, installs and commissions solutions for customer telecommunications systems.