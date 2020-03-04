Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 4, 2020, Ryerson Holding Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. In connection with its press release announcing its financial results, the Company also provided a presentation to investors using slides containing the information attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (Ryerson Holding) is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company processes and distributes a full line of over 70,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. It operates in the metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders. It owns, leases or contracts a fleet of tractors and trailers.