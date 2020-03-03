Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 2, 2020, Travelzoo (the “Company”) reported its fourth>quarter 2019>financial results. A copy of the Company’s press release containing this information is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished to Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. See Exhibit Index
TRAVELZOO Exhibit
About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo Inc. (Travelzoo) is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 30 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific segment consists of the Company’s operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The Europe segment consists of the Company’s operations in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The North America segment consists of Travelzoo’s operations in Canada and the United States. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo Websites, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, the Newsflash e-mail alert service, the SuperSearch pay-per-click travel search tool, and the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by Travelzoo.

