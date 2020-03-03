Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Enviva Partners, LP is a producer of wood pellets. The Company, through its interests in Enviva, LP and Enviva GP, LLC, supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators under long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets. The Company loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and ultimately loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to its Northern European customers. The Company owns and operates approximately six production plants in the Southeastern United States that have a combined wood pellet production capacity of approximately 2.3 million metric tons per year (MTPY). Wood pellets are exported from a deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida under long-term contracts.