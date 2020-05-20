TRANSBIOTEC, INC. (OTCMKTS:IMLE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

About TRANSBIOTEC, INC. (OTCMKTS:IMLE)

TransBiotec, Inc. is a development-stage company that has developed an alcohol detection device, SOBR. The Company’s SOBR is designed for use in detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. SOBR determines whether alcohol level is over or under a preset level as set by the installer or a technician. SOBR is produced in over two basic forms, including an in-vehicle system that can be connected to an interlock system to prevent the operation of the vehicle in the event when the sensor detects measurable ethanol content, and a portable unit that can be used anywhere. It is focused on marketing SOBR to the voluntary commercial market, such as commercial transportation companies that operate tractor trailers and taxis, among others; local, state and federal government agencies that operate fire trucks and police cars, among others, and individuals that desire to monitor a family member’s vehicle, such as a vehicle operated by a minor.