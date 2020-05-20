SEC Filings Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

On May 20, 2020, Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration by the Board of Directors on May 20, 2020, of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 19, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020. For additional information, reference is made to the Company’s press release, dated May 20, 2020, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference thereto. The press release attached hereto is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for any purpose except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to such filing in other filings of the Company into which it may be incorporated.