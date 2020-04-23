TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TWMC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01.
EX-10.1 2 ex10_1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 U.S. Small Business Administration NOTE SBA Loan # 95104670-04 SBA Loan Name etailz Inc. Date 4/10/2020 Loan Amount $2,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TWMC)
Trans World Entertainment Corporation is a specialty retailer of entertainment products, including trend, video, music, electronics and related products. The Company operates a chain of retail entertainment stores and e-commerce sites, www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com. It owns interest in Record Town, Inc., through which its principal operations are conducted. It operates over 270 mall-based stores under the For Your Entertainment (f.y.e.) brand, including f.y.e. stores and video only stores. The Company operates over 260 mall-based f.y.e. stores, which carry entertainment products, including video, music, trend, electronics, video games and related products. It operates over nine video-only stores under the Suncoast Motion Pictures brand, which specialize in the sale of video and related product. It operates approximately 30 freestanding stores under the f.y.e. brand, which carries entertainment products, including video, music, trend, electronics, video games and related products.