TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TWMC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On April 17, 2020, etailz, Inc. (“etailz”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trans World Entertainment Corporation (the “Company”), received loan proceeds of $2,017,550 (the “Loan”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

The Loan, which was in the form of a promissory note (the “Note”), dated April 10, 2020, between etailz and First Interstate Bank, as the lender, matures on April 17, 2022, bears interest at a fixed rate of 1% per annum, and is payable in monthly installments of $112,975.55 commencing on November 10, 2020. Under the terms of the PPP, some or all of the Loan amount may be forgiven if the Loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act and the Note, such as payroll costs, benefits, rent, and utilities.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

(d) Exhibits.