TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TWMC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On April 17, 2020, etailz, Inc. (“etailz”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trans World Entertainment Corporation (the “Company”), received loan proceeds of $2,017,550 (the “Loan”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.
The Loan, which was in the form of a promissory note (the “Note”), dated April 10, 2020, between etailz and First Interstate Bank, as the lender, matures on April 17, 2022, bears interest at a fixed rate of 1% per annum, and is payable in monthly installments of $112,975.55 commencing on November 10, 2020. Under the terms of the PPP, some or all of the Loan amount may be forgiven if the Loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act and the Note, such as payroll costs, benefits, rent, and utilities.
The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.
About TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation is a specialty retailer of entertainment products, including trend, video, music, electronics and related products. The Company operates a chain of retail entertainment stores and e-commerce sites, www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com. It owns interest in Record Town, Inc., through which its principal operations are conducted. It operates over 270 mall-based stores under the For Your Entertainment (f.y.e.) brand, including f.y.e. stores and video only stores. The Company operates over 260 mall-based f.y.e. stores, which carry entertainment products, including video, music, trend, electronics, video games and related products. It operates over nine video-only stores under the Suncoast Motion Pictures brand, which specialize in the sale of video and related product. It operates approximately 30 freestanding stores under the f.y.e. brand, which carries entertainment products, including video, music, trend, electronics, video games and related products.

