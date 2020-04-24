SEC Filings ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 23, 2020, Isabella Bank Corporation issued a press release announcing its results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: