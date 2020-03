SEC Filings TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On March 9, 2020, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. issued a joint press release announcing the discontinuation of development of DE-122 for Wet AMD based on top-line data from the recently completed Phase2a AVANTE clinical study. Top-line data indicated DE-122 did not improve visual acuity when combined with Lucentis as compared to single-agent Lucentis.

The press release issued on March 9, 2020 is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

