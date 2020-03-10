DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

99.1 Presentation made available on or after March 9, 2020



About DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation is a provider of diagnostic solutions. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging. The Company provides in-office nuclear cardiology and ultrasound imaging services. It also provides cardiac event monitoring services to physician practices, hospitals and imaging centers through its Diagnostic Services business segment. The Company sells solid-state gamma cameras for nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine applications, as well as provides service on the products it sells through its Diagnostic Imaging business segment. Diagnostic Services also offers remote cardiac event monitoring services, which include provision of a monitor, remote monitoring by registered nurses and monitoring support for its patients and physician customers. Its nuclear cameras feature detectors based on solid-state technology. Its cameras are used in hospitals, imaging centers, physician offices, and by mobile service providers.