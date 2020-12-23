SEC Filings Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 21, 2020, Track Group, Inc. (the \”Company\”) and Conrent Invest S.A., acting on behalf of its compartment, “Safety 2” entered into an amendment to the facility agreement (the \”Amendment\”) originally executed by and between the parties on December 30, 2013, as amended on June 30, 2015, July 19, 2018, February 24, 2019, and January 10, 2020 (the “Amended Facility Agreement”), containing certain provisions of the Company\’s existing $30.4 million unsecured debt facility. The Amendment extends the maturity date from July 1, 2021 to the earlier of July 1, 2024, or the date upon which the Outstanding Principal Amount, as defined therein, is repaid by the Company, (the “Maturity Date”). Furthermore, the Amendment: (i) capitalizes the previous Unpaid Interest (as defined in the Amended Facility Agreement) increasing the Outstanding Principal Amount (as defined in the Amended Facility Agreement); and (ii) decreasing the interest rate from 8% to 4%.

The foregoing description of the Amended Facility Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified, in its entirety, by reference to the full text of the Amended Facility Agreement, attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

