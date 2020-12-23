RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On December 22, 2020, RenovaCare, Inc. issued a press release titled “RenovaCare Chairman Discusses 2020 Highlights and Provides 2021 Outlook”. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Except for the historical information presented in this document, the matters discussed in this Report, or otherwise incorporated by reference into this document, contain “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “intend,” ”scheduled,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “hopes,” “goal,” “objective,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. The safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, apply to forward-looking statements made by the Registrant. The reader is cautioned that no statements contained in this Report should be construed as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those identified within this Report. The actual results that the Registrant achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and the Registrant assumes no obligation to update this information. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Registrant in this Report and in the Registrant’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect the Registrant’s business.

Note: Information in this Report furnished to Item 7 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The furnishing of the information in this Report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a representation that such furnishing is required by Regulation FD or that the information this Report contains is material investor information that is not otherwise publicly available.

SECTION 9 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated December 22, 2020 titled “RenovaCare Chairman Discusses 2020 Highlights and Provides 2021 Outlook”.

RenovaCare, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1RenovaCare Chairman Discusses 2020 Highlights and Provides 2021 Outlook ROSELAND,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc., formerly Janus Resources, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, research, development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. The Company’s initial products under development target skin. The Company, through RenovaCare Sciences Corp., offers treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells, along with a medical-grade liquid spraying device and associated equipment (the SkinGun). It is evaluating the efficacy and potential of SkinGun, in combination with a cell isolation method, in the treatment of tissue that has been subject to severe trauma. Its technology, the CellMist System, uses SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells, the CellMist Solution, onto wounds. The CellMist System harvests a patient’s stem cells from a small area of skin and suspends them in the water-based CellMist Solution.