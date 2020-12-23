BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On December 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously disclosed by the Company on its Current Report on Form 8-K filed August 17, 2020, the Company entered into an At the Market Offering Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) to which the Company may issue and sell from time to time in an “at-the-market” public offering (“ATM Offering”) shares of its common stock, par value $0.001per share (“Common Stock”) (the “Placement Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $4,796,090. The Placement Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239104) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 25, 2020, the base prospectus contained within the Registration Statement, and a prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on August 17, 2020. As of December 18, 2020, no shares had been issued or sold under the Sale Agreement.

On December 18, 2020, the Company delivered written notice to Roth that it was suspending all offers and sales under the Sales Agreement (the “Suspension Period”), during which time the Company will not make any sales of Placement Shares. Other than the suspension of the ATM Offering, the Sales Agreement remains in full force and effect during the Suspension Period.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s iAPPS platform is a Web Engagement Management (WEM) platform that integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that engage and convert their customers across all channels. The iAPPS platform is delivered through a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) multi-tenant business model, which provides customers with deployment providing maintenance, daily technical operation and support, or through a perpetual licensing business model. The iAPPS suite of products includes iAPPS Experience Manager, iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. It offers various services, such as digital engagement services, digital strategy services, usability design and information architecture. It provides shared hosting, dedicated hosting and SaaS hosting for its customers.