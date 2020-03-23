Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 20, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter>and full-year of 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“the Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release issued by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. on March 20, 2020>announcing earnings for the fourth quarter>and full-year of 2019.
TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC Exhibit
About Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (Town Sports) is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates over 150 fitness clubs (clubs) and approximately three BFX Studio (studio) locations. The Company’s operating segments include New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), Boston Sports Clubs (BSC), Philadelphia Sports Clubs (PSC), Washington Sports Clubs (WSC), Swiss Sports Clubs and BFX Studio. It owns and operates over 105 clubs under the NYSC brand name within New York City, including in approximately 40 locations in Manhattan. It owns and operates approximately 30 clubs in the Boston region under BSC brand name, over 10 fitness clubs in the Washington, District of Columbia region under WSC brand name, and approximately five clubs in the Philadelphia region under PSC brand name. In addition, it owns and operates approximately three fitness clubs in Switzerland.

