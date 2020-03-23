SEC Filings Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 20, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter>and full-year of 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“the Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. on March 20, 2020>announcing earnings for the fourth quarter>and full-year of 2019.