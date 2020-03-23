BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc. is a provider of platform technologies. The Company’s products are used to eliminate contaminants that threaten the water, health and quality of life. Its technology has commercial applications within several industries. The Company focuses on four areas: water treatment; industrial odor control applications; commercial, household and personal care products (CHAPP), and advanced wound care. Its AOS Filter combines iodine, water filter materials and electrolysis within a water filter device. It generates oxidation potential in order to oxidize and breakdown or otherwise eliminate, soluble organic contaminant, which are found in contaminated water. Its CupriDyne formula is used to deliver iodine within products. The Isan System is an automated iodine dosing system, which features controlled measuring, flow control, dosing and iodine extraction and removal technology, as well as an automatic tracking system that delivers iodine in calibrated doses.