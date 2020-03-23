CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

On March 16, 2020, Cardax, Inc. (the “ Company ”) entered into two securities purchase agreements with certain accredited investors for the issuance of two convertible promissory notes by the Company in the aggregate principle amount of $500,000 with aggregate gross proceeds of $460,000 as outlined below. The terms and conditions of each of the securities purchase agreements and convertible promissory notes were substantially similar.

Securities Purchase Agreement #1

The Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “ Purchase Agreement #1 ”) with an accredited investor (the “ Lender #1 ”) for the purchase of a convertible promissory note in the aggregate principle amount of $250,000 (the “ Note #1 ”). As a commitment fee, the Company issued 5,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “ Common Stock ”) to the Lender #1. The Purchase Agreement #1 provided that the Company shall use the proceeds from the sale of the Note #1 first for the full repayment the convertible promissory note issued by the Company on April 18, 2019, in the original principal amount of $150,000, and second for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Convertible Promissory Note #1

The Company issued the Note #1 to the Lender #1, which included the following terms:

10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement by and among Cardax, Inc. and an Accredited Investor #1 10.2 Form of Convertible Promissory Note issued by Cardax, Inc. to an Accredited Investor #1 10.3 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement by and among Cardax, Inc. and an Accredited Investor #2 10.4 Form of Convertible Promissory Note issued by Cardax, Inc. to an Accredited Investor #2



CARDAX, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT This SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company develops consumer health and pharmaceutical technologies. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing anti-inflammatory dietary supplements and drugs. The Company offers ZanthoSyn, a product to help consumers address their inflammatory health. ZanthoSyn is an astaxanthin dietary supplement distributed by the Company. ZanthoSyn features synthetic astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is an ingredient with anti-inflammatory activity that supports joint health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health and liver health. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had two other anti-inflammatory programs with application in various markets, including zeaxanthin esters for macular degeneration and hepatic disease, and lycophyll esters for prostate disease.