TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On August 28, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), held a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). Shareholders representing 80,650,362 shares, or 64.14%, of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the July 15, 2020 record date were represented at the Meeting by proxy. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement (the “Proxy”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020, to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as such Proxy was subsequently amended. At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of Proposal 1 to approve an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation, as amended, to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000 (“Proposal 1”) and for Proposal 2 to approve the adjournment of the Meeting to solicit additional proxies in the event Proposal 1 was not approved. The Company intends to file a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000 shares (the “Charter Amendment”) in the near future.

Set forth below are the voting results for each proposal:

Proposal 1

The Company’s shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000, as set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 63,472,059 16,035,713 1,142,590 N/A

Proposal 2

The Company’s shareholders approved a proposal for the adjournment of the Meeting to solicit additional proxies in the event Proposal 1 was not approved, as set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 34,460,533 5,774,178 3,945,790 36,469,861