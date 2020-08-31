IEH Corporation (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01



About IEH Corporation (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

Story continues below

IEH Corporation designs, develops and manufactures printed circuit connectors for high performance applications. The Company offers circular product line of connectors for the medical industry, which also includes connector cable assemblies. The Company also offers a plastic circular connector line. Its products line features high-density connectors. All of the Company’s connectors utilize its HYPERBOLOID contact design, a contact system for high-stress environments. It produces HYPERBOLOID in the United States. The Company is primarily a manufacturer and its products are basic components of assemblies of finished goods. It sells products directly and through approximately 20 independent sales representatives located in all regions of the United States, Canada, Israel, India, various Pacific Rim countries, South Korea and the European Union (EU). It offers various products under the Military Qualified Product Listing (QPL).