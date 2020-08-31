COUNTERPATH CORPORATION (TSE:PATH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

COUNTERPATH CORP Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 exhibit1-1.htm EXHIBIT 1.1 Counterpath Corporation: Exhibit 1.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com COUNTERPATH CORPORATION COMMON STOCK SALES AGREEMENT August 28,…

About COUNTERPATH CORPORATION (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks. The Company’s solutions range from software products to cloud-based services. Its software products include applications for smartphones, tablets and desktop computers, a Software Development Kit (SDK) for software developers seeking to add voice, video and messaging capabilities to their existing applications, and server-based software solutions for configuring, managing and supporting softphones and for deploying messaging and collaboration services. These software products are also available to customers in the form of cloud-based hosted services. The Company is focused on selling its software products to enterprises, telecommunication service providers and channel partners.