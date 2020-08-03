TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (the “Company”) updated its investor presentation, which is used to conduct meetings with investors, stockholders and analysts and at investor conferences, and which the Company intends to place on its website, which may contain nonpublic information. A copy of the presentation is filed as Exhibit 99.01 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.01 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

99.01 Corporate Presentation by the Company for August 2020

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm CORPORATE PRESENTATION Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 8-K Exhibit 99.01 © 2020 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 August 2020 Version P0239 8 – 3 – 20 (Doc 0679) Investor Presentation NASDAQ:TNXP © 2020 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 Cautionary Note on Forward – Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans,…

