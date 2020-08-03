MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

As of August 1, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Microbot Medical Inc. (the “Company”), after the nomination thereof by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board, appointed Mr. Tal Wenderow, age 46, to fill a vacancy on the Board and to serve as a Class I director of the Company, with a term commencing on August 1, 2020 and expiring at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Wenderow is independent under NASDAQ rules.

Since February 2019, Mr. Wenderow serves as the President and CEO of Vocalis Health Inc., an AI healthtech company pioneering the development of vocal biomarkers. Previously, Mr. Wenderow co-founded Corindus Vascular Robotics in 2002, which was a New York Stock Exchange-listed company upon its acquisition by Siemens Healthineers in 2019. Mr. Wenderow held various positions at Corindus from founder, Chief Executive Officer and director at inception, Executive Vice President Product & Business Development to his most recent role as Executive Vice President of International & Business Development. Mr. Wenderow received a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel. The

There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Wenderow and any other persons to which Mr. Wenderow was elected as a director. The Company believes that Mr. Wenderow is qualified as a Board member of the Company because of his extensive knowledge of the medical robotics space with specific focus on interventional procedures, as well as his medical devices start up experience.

Mr. Wenderow will receive compensation for his services as a director in accordance with the compensation package of the Company for all non-management directors, which as of the appointment date includes:

About MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.