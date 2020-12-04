TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On December 4, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (the “Company”) announced independent researchers reported 99.7% colinear identity between a circa 1860 U.S. smallpox vaccine and horsepox virus. This finding indicates that a true horsepox virus was used as a smallpox vaccine in the U.S. in the 1860’s. The Company’s TNX-801 vaccine candidate is a live virus vaccine based on synthesized horsepox being developed to prevent smallpox. TNX-801 is the vector for the Company’s TNX-1800 vaccine candidate being developed to prevent COVID-19.

A copy of the press release that discusses this matter is filed as Exhibit 99.01 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

99.01 Press Release dated December 4, 2020, issued by the Company



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

