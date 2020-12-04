Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 4, 2020, Monroe Capital Corporation issued a press release, filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share. The distribution is payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2020. The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

About Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).