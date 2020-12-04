ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST) Files An 8-K Other Events

Acasti Pharma Inc. (the “Company”) provided an update on its strategic process. It continues to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value with the assistance of its financial advisors. The Company’s board of directors and management team, working with advisers, plan to proceed in a timely and orderly manner, but have not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process. In connection with the execution of its business plan, the Company may seek to raise additional capital through a variety of sources, including, the public equity market; private equity financings; collaborative arrangements or strategic financings; its existing at-the-market program and public or private debt. There can be no assurance of a successful outcome from these efforts, or of the form or timing of any such outcome.

About ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s prescription drug candidate is CaPre, which is being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and eventually mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The Company’s ONEMIA has a natural health product status in Canada, and it is commercialized as a medical food in the United States. Onemia is a purified omega-3 phospholipids concentrate derived from krill oil with lower levels of phospholipids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) content than CaPre.