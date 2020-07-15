Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 23, 2018, Timberline Resources Corp. (the “Company”) entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Americas Gold Exploration, Inc. (“AGEI”) dated May 23, 2018 (the “Agreement”) to which the Company acquired ownership interests in two Nevada gold-copper mineral properties located in the Battle Mountain mining district (the “Properties”) as more fully described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on May 30, 2018. One of these acquisitions included the right to earn ownership in the McEwen Mining Inc. (“McEwen”) Elder Creek Project. The agreement included, among other expenditure requirements that on June 30 of each year all Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) unpatented claim fees and county fees would be paid to McEwen.

On June 30, 2020, the Company did not make the required payment of the BLM and county fees to McEwen. As a result, to the terms of the Agreement, the Agreement terminated at 11:59pm Coeur d’Alene time on July 9, 2020. As a result of the termination of the Agreement, operations of Elder Creek reverted back to McEwen and the Company retains no interest in Elder Creek.

SECTION 7 – REGULATION FD

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release entitled “Timberline Drops Elder Creek Option to Focus on Gold Exploration”. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration business. The Company holds interests in mineral prospects for exploration in Nevada and Montana mainly for target commodities of gold and silver. The Company’s property, Eureka (Battle Mountain/Eureka Trend), has an area of approximately 16,000 acres. The Eureka property is located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada. Its ICBM Joint Venture Project (Timberline/Barrick) is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander County, Nevada. Seven Troughs is an epithermal gold district. The Company’s properties comprise approximately five epithermal gold targets, of which over four are in western and northern Nevada and approximately one is in northeast California; over three Carlin-type gold prospects within the Battle Mountain-Eureka and Carlin gold trends in Nevada; and approximately one gold-bearing skarn in central Nevada.