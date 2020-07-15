SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

On April 30, 2020, Richard P. Trotter retired as Chief Operating Officer of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (the “Company”). Mr. Trotter’s retirement was not a result of any disagreements with the Company with respect to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Trotter has been affiliated with the Company for more than ten years and the Company appreciates many contributions over the years.



About SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Story continues below

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. is a technology company that develops, markets and manages business mobile application for smartphones and tablets. The Company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies and banks/finance companies. The Company, on a pass through basis, offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies throughout the country to finance their equipment needs, including police motorcycles and cruisers, buses and emergency medical service (EMS) equipment. The Company, through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc. (IMS), formerly Specialty Reports, Inc., offers mobile application development, sales, marketing and support, and Vehicle Title History Reports.