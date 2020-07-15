BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 9, 2020, BioLife Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) completed its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The number of shares of stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was 22,051,117 consisting of 21,212,702 shares of common stock and 838,415 shares of unvested restricted stock (collectively, the “Voting Stock”). The number of shares of Voting Stock present or represented by valid proxy at the Annual Meeting was 17,280,555 shares. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders (i) re-elected each of Raymond Cohen, Thomas Girschweiler, Andrew Hinson, Michael Rice, and Joseph Schick as directors, (ii) approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the Company’s executive compensation, and (iii) approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the frequency of one year for the Company to hold advisory votes on its executive compensation and (iv) approved an amendment to the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Performance Incentive Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of common stock which may be issued under the plan from 4,100,000 to 5,000,000 shares. The following is a tabulation of the voting on the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of directors

Raymond Cohen, Thomas Girschweiler, Andrew Hinson, Michael Rice, and Joseph Schick were elected to serve until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal No. 2 – Approval, by non-binding advisory vote, of the Company’s executive compensation

The Company’s executive compensation, by non-binding advisory vote, was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal No. – Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, on the frequency of advisory votes on the Company’s executive compensation

The frequency of one year for future advisory votes on the Company’s executive compensation was approved by non-binding advisory vote. The voting results were as follows:

In light of the stockholders\’ vote that the advisory vote be held every year, the Board of Directors has determined that the Company will hold an annual stockholder advisory vote to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers. The Company intends to continue holding such votes annually until the next required vote on the frequency of the stockholder advisory vote on named executive officer compensation.

Proposal No. 4 – Approval of amendment to the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Performance Incentive Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of common stock which may be issued under the plan from 4,100,000 to 5,000,000 shares

The Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Performance Incentive Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of common stock which may be issued under the plan from 4,100,000 to 5,000,000 shares was approved. The voting results were as follows:

About BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.