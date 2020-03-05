THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle-market companies and invests in first lien and second lien loans, including through unitranche investments, as well as subordinated debt, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities. The Company also makes direct equity investments. The security types in which the Company invests includes First Lien Senior Secured Loans, Second Lien Loans, Mezzanine Loans, Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) Residual Interests and THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV). Its subsidiaries include THL Credit Holdings, Inc., THL Credit AIM Media Holdings, Inc. and THL Credit YP Holdings, Inc.