EOS INC. (OTCMKTS:EOSS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 2, 2020, EOS Inc. (the “Company”), A-Best Wire Harness & Components Co., Ltd (“A-Best”), a company formed under the laws of Taiwan, and Ing-Ming Lai, a Taiwanese individual and the majority shareholder of A-Best (collectively, the “Parties”) entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “Strategic Alliance Agreement”), to which the Parties redefined their cooperation with respect to the sales and distribution of A-Best’s micro-ceramic speakers. In accordance with the Strategic Alliance Agreement, A-Best, Mr. Ing-Ming Lai and the Company terminated the Investment Cooperation Agreement dated January 12, 2019 entered by and among the Parties and as a result the Company agreed to return 20% of the equity interest in A-Best to Mr. Ing-Ming Lai, which was valued at approximately $33,411 by the Parties.

Furthermore, subject to the terms and conditions of the Strategic Alliance Agreement, A-Best has granted the Company the exclusive sale and distribution right of A-Best’s micro-ceramic speakers in the world for one (1) year (the “Term”), which may be renewed with mutual consent of the Parties two months prior to the expiration of the Term, while A-Best retains its own right to sell and distribute the micro-ceramic speakers on its own. In consideration for the exclusive distribution right of A-Best’s speakers under the Strategic Alliance Agreement, the Company agreed to have A-Best keep the Company’s 10,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, issued under the Investment Cooperation Agreement and the Company may keep the revenue and profits generated from the sale of A-Best speakers until the total revenue from such speakers reaches $15 million U.S. dollars. This Strategic Alliance Agreement contains A-Best’s and Mr. Ing-Ming Lai’s joint representation regarding their intellectual property rights to A-Best ceramic speakers.

