THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Merger Agreement

On December 19, 2019, The Rubicon Project, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“ Rubicon Project ”), Madison Merger Corp., a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of Rubicon Project (“ Merger Sub ”), and Telaria, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“ Telaria ”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “ Merger Agreement ”). The Merger Agreement provides for, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified conditions, the merger of Merger Sub with and into Telaria (the “ Merger ”), with Telaria surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Rubicon Project.

Each share of Telaria common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time of the Merger (the “ Effective Time ”) (except for shares held by Telaria as treasury stock and shares owned directly or indirectly by Rubicon Project or Merger Sub) will be converted into the right to receive 1.082 (the “ Exchange Ratio ”) fully paid and nonassessable shares of Rubicon Project common stock (and, if applicable, cash in lieu of fractional shares) (the “ Merger Consideration ”), less any applicable withholding taxes.

Each Telaria equity award granted under Telaria’s equity compensation plans (other than vested Telaria restricted stock unit awards) outstanding as of the Effective Time will be converted into a corresponding award with respect to Rubicon Project common stock, with the number of shares underlying such award (and, in the case of stock options, the applicable exercise price) adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio. In addition, each vested Telaria restricted stock unit award outstanding as of the Effective Time will be cancelled and the holder shall be entitled to receive the Merger Consideration in respect of each share underlying such award.

The Merger Agreement, among other matters, addresses certain post-closing governance matters, including, (1) that the executive chairman of Telaria as of the date of the Merger Agreement will be appointed as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Rubicon Project; (2) that the Chief Executive Officer (“ CEO ”) of Rubicon Project as of immediately prior to the Effective Time will continue to serve as the CEO of Rubicon Project; (3) that the CEO of Telaria as of the date of the Merger Agreement will be appointed to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of Rubicon Project with certain responsibilities; and (4) the roles of certain other executives and employees of Telaria. In addition, effective as of the Effective time and until the second anniversary of the Effective Time, the board of directors of Rubicon Project will have nine directors, of which four will be current members of the board of directors of Rubicon Project (or successors nominated by such Rubicon Project directors), four will be former members of the board of directors of Telaria (or successors nominated by such former Telaria directors), and the remaining director will be the then serving CEO of Rubicon Project. If the initial non-executive Chairman of the Board of Rubicon Project ceases to serve as such, the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Rubicon Project will then be designated by the board of directors of Rubicon Project (by both a majority of the Rubicon Project designees and a majority of the Telaria designees) from among its members. Effective as of the Effective Time, the bylaws of Rubicon Project will be amended and restated to reflect the foregoing governance arrangements and certain related matters.

The completion of the Merger is subject to customary conditions, including: (1) the adoption of the Merger Agreement by Telaria stockholders and the approval of the issuance of shares of Rubicon Project common stock in connection with the Merger by Rubicon Project stockholders; (2) the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period (or any extension thereof) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended; (3) the receipt of any authorization or consent from a governmental entity required to be obtained with respect to the Merger under certain antitrust laws; (4) the absence of any order or law that has the effect of enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the Merger; (5) the approval for listing of the shares of common stock of Rubicon Project forming part of the Merger Consideration on the New York Stock Exchange and the