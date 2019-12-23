MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On December 23, 2019, Microbot Medical Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the revealing of LIBERTYTM, the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures. The Company is set to publicly display and demonstrate LIBERTY to investors, journalists and healthcare industry leaders on Monday, January 13, 2020, in San Francisco.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibit 99.1).

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated December 23, 2019



Microbot Medical Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Microbot Medical to Unveil World’s First Fully Disposable Robotic System for Endovascular Procedures ● Live Demonstration Planned for Monday,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.