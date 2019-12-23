CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On December 20, 2019, the board of directors (the “Board”) of CipherLoc Corporation (“CipherLoc” or the “Company”), appointed Andrew Borene, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, a member of the Board. Mr. Borene’s appointment occurs in the context of the Company’s ongoing transitions in professional management and Board governance.

Mr. Borene has been the Chief Executive Officer of CipherLoc since November 2019. Andrew joined CipherLoc from Symantec Corporation where he led the company’s National Security Group. Andrew has also led high-performing teams and initiatives for companies including IBM, LexisNexis, Booz Allen Hamilton, Wells Fargo and several advanced technology startups. He was also a senior advisor to the Director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) as a contractor to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). In government, Mr. Borene served as an Associate Deputy General Counsel at the Pentagon and as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer and cryptologic officer. He has received the FBI Director’s Award for Exceptional Service in the Public Interest and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Borene holds a B.A. in Economics from Macalester College and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. He completed executive education in international development finance at Harvard University, and completed the U.S. Marine Corps University’s Expeditionary Warfare School. He is a licensed attorney in Washington, D.C. and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Mr. Borene was appointed a director in connection with his employment as CEO. There are no related party transactions between Mr. Borene and the Company that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

––



About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Story continues below

Cipherloc Corporation is a technology and services based solutions company operating in the cloud-based cyber security industry. The Company offers an encryption technology with over five international patents, called CipherLoc. CipherLoc is a commercially viable polymorphic key progression algorithmic cipher engine (PKPA). This morphing cipher can be used in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications, including banks, financial transactions, credit cards, securities, stock and bonds transactions, e-mail, phones, tablets, servers and or computers. This PKPA Engine eliminates replay attacks because the cipher morphs over time. CipherLoc also rejects data access and injection, false commands, and data alteration. CipherLoc is a facet of a layered defense in depth protection plan for any organization. The CipherLoc Polymorphic Cipher Engine provides an electronic gate that restricts access to vital assets, production facilities, and distribution systems.