TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.



Texas Mineral Resources Corp. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 f8k051721_ex10z1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT This Contribution Agreement (this “Agreement”),…

About TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., formerly Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp., is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. As of August 31, 2016, the Company held two 19 year leases to explore and develop a 950 acre rare earths project located in Hudspeth County, Texas known as the Round Top Project. As of August 31, 2016, the Company also had prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top Project. The Company focuses on heavy rare earth elements (HREE). The Company’s principal focus is on developing a metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project’s rhyolite. The Round Top Project is an early exploration-stage project. The Round Top Project area lies within the Texas Lineament Zone or Trans-Pecos Trend. As of August 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.