Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 21, 2021 Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the “Company”) announced in an international News Release, the public release of its latest technical report, The Technical Report Red Rock Canyon Gold Property Cochise County, Arizona (the “Report”). Broadlands Mineral Advisory Services Ltd.’s Mr. Bernard Guarnera, P.ENG., QP, CMA authored the Report. The compilation of previous drilling results by others, as noted in the Report, (p.30) indicates that 12 of 17 intercepts reported gold at grades above what is considered current cut off grades, 0.022 oz per ton (0.68 grams per ton). These historical intercepts range from five (5) to forty-five (45) feet in vertical extent and reveal multiple mineralized zones. Grades in the larger intercepts are reported up to 0.182 ounces per ton (5.66 grams per ton). Additionally, Liberty Star collected fifteen (15) more rock samples on a recent field visit near and at the locations of past drilling. We expect the new field assays to confirm similar grades in the corresponding outcrops. These assay results are forthcoming and will be posted soon to the Liberty Star website.

While other Liberty Star technical reports have focused on the Company’s Hay Mountain Project porphyry copper potential, here Mr. Guarnera brings his expertise to bear on the recently acquired Red Rock Canyon (RRC) area and its gold potential. In addition to three recent field visits (2020, 2021) Mr. Guarnera investigated previous findings including geochemical studies, geophysical surveys, field notes and drill records. Given surface study results combined with previous drilling information, Mr. Guarnera concludes that new diamond core drilling aimed at expanding the areal extent of economic gold concentrations certainly has merit.

The Red Rock Canyon tract consists of 6,653 acres of Arizona MEPs and 320 acres of unpatented Federal Lode Mining Claims. The area has been segregated from the larger Hay Mountain Project block after the examination of jasperoid bodies that displayed significant gold values.

The RRC Technical report reinforces Liberty Star’s effort to converge on the gold potential of the area. In the Company’s November 2020 Update CEO Brett Gross stated: “we believe that this potential resource, if proven, may present a significant opportunity to generate early cash flows for the Project as a whole, creating a strongly leveraged improvement to the total Project financial model and dramatically improves Hay Mountain’s prospects for success.” As promised in that Update, Liberty Star continues to publicly release its scientific data.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp., is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties business in the State of Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Hay Mountain Super Project LLC (HMSP), serves as the primary holding company for development of the potential ore bodies encompassed in the Hay Mountain area of interest in Arizona. The Company has not generated any revenues. The Company’s projects include North Pipes Super Project (North Pipes and NPSP), Big Chunk Super Project (Big Chunk), Tombstone Super Project (Tombstone) and East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project (East Silver Bell). The NPSP is located in Northern Arizona on the Arizona Strip. The Tombstone is located in Cochise County, Arizona. East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project is located northwest of Tucson, Arizona.