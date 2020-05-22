QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

About QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Rockford communities, through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company, and Rockford Bank and Trust Company, which provide commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. It is also engaged in direct financing lease contracts through m2 Lease Funds, LLC (m2), a subsidiary of QCBT. It invests limited amounts of its capital in financial institutions and mutual funds. CRBT provides residential real estate mortgage lending services through its consumer banking division. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals and government agencies.