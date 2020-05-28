TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosures.

TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s partially-owned, consolidated subsidiary, CSI Compressco LP, announced on May 28, 2020 that it has amended the terms of and extended the Expiration Time for its previously announced debt exchange offer and consent solicitation. For more information on the exchange offer and consent solicitation and related disclosure, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CSI Compressco LP today with the SEC, which is also attached here as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.